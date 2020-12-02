Local school districts are supporting a plan that will fix the unconstitutionality of school district funding that has been going on for more than two decades.
Bowling Green, Otsego and Lake school boards have passed resolutions supporting the Fair School Funding Plan while other districts have plans to address it.
The new funding plan has been developed by superintendents and treasurers, “people that work in this stuff every day,” said Bowling Green City Schools Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
The three-step plan includes a base costs, state and local share, and categorical aid, she said.
The base costs will go directly to the classroom and is based on the actual cost of providing a basic education for all students in Ohio.
Funding the base cost will be shared between the state and local taxpayers and includes a split of 60% from property and 40% from income.
Categorical aid for essential needs include safety, mental health of students, preschool, special education, gifted and transportation.
“In my opinion, the reasons to support this are this plan’s been developed over a three-year period by experts in their field. The students are funded directly, so the community schools, the voucher programs, it all gets untangled,” Schuller said, “and it’s not mixed in with public school funding anymore.”
“Putting all Ohio schools on a level playing field instead of pitting us against each other is the only way forward for Ohio,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler, who is one of two county officials on the committee to develop the plan.
The current plan is irrational and distorts outcomes that penalize students and communities, he said.
“We know what we have now and it’s broken. This plan will meet the needs of every student,” Hosler said. “Ohio school funding was found unconstitutional in 1997. After 23 years, we need to take this step now of enacting this plan that will finally move Ohio to a fair system of school funding.”
This is a path to better educational funding without raising taxes, he said.
The committee proposes increasing funding by $250 million every year for six years with the money coming out of the state’s rainy day fund, which has an annual balance of around $350 million.
“I think there is a plan. There is a way to fund this and there is certainly a desire to get it done,” Hosler said.
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education voted in support of the plan at its Nov. 17 meeting.
It takes away incentives and disincentives with the open enrollment program, it is a stable funding formula that doesn’t favor one district over another and it helps maintain the local control, Schuller said.
“It’s a fair, transparent, predictable plan which, in the treasurer world, predictability is great,” she said.
The formula also gets rid of the unconstitutional funding model that has been in place long before the DeRolph case in 1997.
The resolution, once passed, will be sen to the state legislature, according to Bowling Green board President Ginny Stewart.
Bowling Green board member Ryan Myers asked Schuller and Superintendent Francis Scruci what they were hearing regarding support of the new funding bill.
“I’m hearing it’s getting a lot of momentum,” Schuller said.
The bill was initially introduced by Rep. Robert Cupp, R-Lima, who is now speaker of the House, and Schuller said thinks that will help get it moving, she said.
The plan was introduced as in the House as Sub. H.B. 305 and the Senate as S.B. 376.
Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch said the plan focuses on what students need to ensure a high-quality education. It also gives weight to supporting classroom instruction, as well as making sure Ohio public school students can learn in a safe and secure environment while having access to state-of-the-art technology.
According to Otsego Treasurer Steve Carroll, the current funding system is broken and unconstitutional; its provisions have no objectively determined relationship to cost or need.
Koch and Carroll said that the plan is fair for students and taxpayers, eliminates arbitrary caps on funding increases, reduces artificial guarantees and respects local control.
Otsego approved the resolution at its Nov. 19 board meeting.
“It is past time for Ohio to have a funding formula that takes into consideration what it actually takes to educate a student,” said Brent Welker, superintendent at Eastwood Local Schools. “We have held on to a residual budgeting process that haphazardly places money into buckets for distribution in a manner that is unexplainable. This plan is scalable and everyone involved understands that it will take several years to fully fund the model. However, we need to get this passed first. Is this perfect? Probably not, but we cannot let the pursuit of perfection get in the way of a plan that is miles ahead of where we have been over the last two decades.”
Elmwood Local Schools’ Superintendent Tony Borton also voiced support.
“We need a plan that helps all schools know exactly how much money they will have on a given year. Currently all we have is whatever the legislator and the governor wants to give us per year,” he said.
Welker and Borton, as well as Northwood Schools Superintendent Jason Kozina, said it is their intent to discuss the plan at a future board meeting.
The Lake Local Schools Board of Education also has voted to support the plan.
“This plan is fair,” said Superintendent Jim Witt. “It is based on the capacity of each community to support its schools. The plan is also based on the whole child and provides funding for much needed services like mental health. It is a very well done and well thought-out solution to the current broken funding system.”
Bowling Green school board member Norm Geer praised Cupp, saying he was a former Ohio Supreme Court justice and has many jobs in education and politics.
Cupp, Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson, and Rep. Gary Scherer, R-Circleville, put this plan together and determined how each school district can determine what it will cost to educate every student, Geer said.
“I will be surprised if it doesn’t pass,” he said about the bill.
“I think there is a very narrow window for this to happen right now. I think there is an opportunity,” Hosler said. “It’s time. If not now, when? If not this plan, what plan?”