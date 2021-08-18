A facilities advisory group is meeting to discuss the future of Bowling Green schools.
Ryan Myers, a member of the Bowling Green City Schools board of education, reported at Tuesday’s board meeting that the group met Monday and plans to meet again in two weeks.
“I think this core advisory committee will expand to a cross section of different views in terms of what we want to do with our facilities,” Myers said, adding that some members opposed the idea of a consolidated elementary.
He said he hopes to hold one or two community meetings where the advanced work being done by the advisory group will be shared.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the best things for our facilities and for our community,” Myers said.
The board hired Fanning/Howey Associates in June to design a facilities master plan.
Myers said architects from the firm are leading the group’s meeting.
Fanning/Howey is performing an onsite review of facilities to determine current conditions.
The architects also are using existing site information to identify current conditions and possible constraints and facilitating a community engagement process to share data and to gather stakeholder preferences regarding improvements.
They will develop a facilities master plan that summarizes all recommended improvements and related budgets, and offer conceptual graphic representations to help illustrate facilities improvement goals.
Myers said that this will be the last hot season for the three school buildings without air conditioning.
The board plans to install wall units at Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries, as well as the high school. It hopes to use federal grant money to pay for the units.
They should be installed by spring.
Board member Tracy Hovest asked Superintendent Francis Scruci to not to close schools due to the heat.
“I need to know, too, that we’re not going to be cancelling school because it’s too hot, because these kids are in masks,” she said.
If the district can’t keep kids in school when temperatures soar, it defeats the purpose of wearing masks, she said.
“When I make decisions to cancel school it’s because of the welfare of students, and if one day we have a heat index that is 100, do you really think I should send kids into three buildings (where) classroom temperatures get to 110 or 115? That’s not safe,” Scruci said.