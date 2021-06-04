Join the Wood County District Public Library for virtual Coffee Talk Book Discussions this summer. Book discussion will be held June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. over Zoom.
June 17: “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg. Bud Threadgoode grew up in the bustling little railroad town of Whistle Stop with his mother, Ruth, church-going and proper, and his Aunt Idgie, the fun-loving hell-raiser. Together they ran the town’s popular Whistle Stop Cafe, known far and wide for its fun and famous fried green tomatoes. And as Bud often said of his childhood to his daughter Ruthie, “How lucky can you get?”
July 15: “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. At the end of the Second World War, Cyril Conroy combines luck and a single canny investment to begin an enormous real estate empire, propelling his family from poverty to enormous wealth. His first order of business is to buy the Dutch House, a lavish estate in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia. Meant as a surprise for his wife, the house sets in motion the undoing of everyone he loves.
Aug. 19: “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate. Bestselling author Lisa Wingate brings to life startling stories from actual “Lost Friends” advertisements that appeared in Southern newspapers after the Civil War, as newly freed slaves desperately searched for loved ones who had been sold away.
Registration is required. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.