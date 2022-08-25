Join the Wood County District Public Library’s popular Coffee Talk Book Discussion to talk about new and upcoming bestsellers.
Book club meetings are hybrid, taking place in Meeting Room C at the lbrary, 251 N. Main St., and online via Zoom.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email [email protected], or register online at wcdpl.org.
Sept. 15 - “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo and Donal Logue.
Oct. 20 - “The Love Story of Missy Carmichael” by Beth Morrey.
Nov. 17 - “We Are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange.