PERRYSBURG — On Monday at 7 p.m. WGTE and Way Public Library will host a virtual discussion of the PBS series, “All Creatures Great and Small.”
The first season followed veterinarian James Herriot at the start of his storied career in rural Yorkshire in the 1930s. Now this evening Zoom event will feature a discussion about the seven-part series and what to expect in Series 2 next year.
WGTE will provide clips to watch from the cast and producers of the show. Participants are encouraged to show off their own pets and their favorite teacups during this informal virtual get-together.
Advance registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who register.