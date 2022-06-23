Join the Wood County District Public Library, Bowling Green Parks & Recreation and geologist Ina Maria Terry for a discussion on the geological foundation of Northwest Ohio.
Kids and families are invited to attend Shallow Seas and Seashells on July 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Nature Center in Wintergarden Park.
Alongside geological information about Northwest Ohio, families will listen to stories, examine fossils and create a craft. Registration is required. To register, call 419- 352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org-