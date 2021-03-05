What was the life of a soldier like during the War of 1812? Join the Wood County District Public Library and Fort Meigs Historical Site in A Soldier’s Life: An Online Presentation on March 24 at 11 a.m. to experience the life of an 1800s soldier.
John Thompson, Manager of Historic Programming at Fort Meigs Historical Site, will be historically uniformed and will share artifacts, maps, and prints of a day in the life of a soldier in the War of 1812. This virtual presentation via Zoom will include timelines and maps detailing the origin and outcome of the war and how it affected the development of Ohio and the United States, as well as shedding light on the everyday struggles of life on the front lines.
“In this program, we’ll discuss everything from the uniform and equipment to the general background of the soldiers serving at Fort Meigs and the area’s crucial role in the War of 1812,” said John Thompson, manager of Historic Programming at Fort Meigs Historic Site. “We’ll also pay special attention to Colonel E.D. Wood, engineer of Fort Meigs and namesake of Wood County. This program will be a great way to learn more about the war’s aftermath and subsequent effect on Northwest Ohio.”
Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050. For more information, please visit wcdpl.org.