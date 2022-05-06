Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Coffee Talk Book Club to discuss new and upcoming bestsellers.
Discover great new reads while meeting new people. Book club meetings are hybrid, taking place at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green library and online via Zoom.
Register by calling 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Upcoming club reads are:
May 19 - “America’s First Daughter” by Stephanie Dray
June 16 - “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney