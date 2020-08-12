The restart guide for opening Wood County’s eight senior centers is gathering dust.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, said the staff is committed to opening and has a plan, but is waiting on state approval.
“There are crickets because the state is not allowing senior centers or adult daycares to open,” Niese said at Tuesday’s committee on aging board meeting, which was held remotely due to coronavirus.
COVID-19 has shuttered the county senior centers since March. Niese said they are ready and prepared to open in stages.
The first stage would be one-on-one meetings with clients who need face-to-face interaction, she said. There is a three-month window to get all centers operating and open for all activities, Niese said.
“But until the State of Ohio allows for it, we can do nothing,” she said.
Niese urged board members, county residents and seniors to contact their elected officials.
She said that her personal opinion is older adults have been going to restaurants and doing activities in the community.
“Our buildings will be more sanitized than public places they’re going,” Niese said. “It’s not a level playing field.”
Due to state restrictions, she said five adult daycares in Ohio have already closed and some of the smaller senior centers are also starting to struggle.
Wood County, Niese said, is very fortunate to be broad based and offer a lot of services, such as meals, education, nurses and social workers.
The senior center’s staff will be rewarded with a “token of appreciation,” the board also decided on Tuesday.
Board President Eric Myers proposed that the executive committee meet and determine the amount.
“Obviously, our staff is multi tasking, doing different assignments, different jobs, working hard,” he said. “Our folks are doing a wonderful job and we need to appreciate that.”
Also Tuesday, Niese reported that the committee on aging has applied for federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Based upon the formulas, we have submitted a proposal for $180,858 for the funding,” she said.
Of that amount, $124,780 is targeted toward nutrition and $56,000 for socialization, Niese said. The staff has identified 80 clients who are vulnerable and socially isolated, and should be getting three calls per week.
The money will also be used to obtain tablets for older adults who don’t have access but want to use the senior center’s virtual programming.
In other business, the board heard that the new Bowling Green senior center is on track for a Feb. 4 move-in date.
Jim Stainbrook, committee on aging project liaison, said that the building is 30% complete. The steel is up and the roof trusses come in next week. Concrete work is done in the basement area. Cement blocks are done for the elevator shaft and two of the stairways.
There will be a group meeting next week to talk flooring, doors and other interior details, Stainbrook said.
Funding for the $7.9 million center is coming from a few sources, including a $1.6 million state contribution. There is also a $1.2 million fundraising campaign being conducted by the board.
Stainbrook said that $790,597 has been raised toward the $1.2 million goal for private funds for the center.