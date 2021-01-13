Marcia Cousino passes out a free meal Saturday evening at Faith United Methodist Church in Luckey. The church passed out 150 meals to local residents. This is the third month for the meal serving. Volunteers packaged up meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, applesauce and cookies.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradner man indicted for rape
- Cecil R. Adkins
- Council code of conduct passed for Perrysburg
- Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
- BG man arrested for domestic violence, endangering children
- BG man stays in jail after violating bond
- Elmwood sweeps Eastwood, improves to 8-0
- BG parent: Who will help us as our students suffer?
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.