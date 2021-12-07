ROSSFORD — Police Chief Todd Kitzler is an avid outdoorsman and duck hunter, but his real passion is cooking the game.
His dinner “Two if by Sea” is more than just a clever reference to the wild duck breast, which was the main course. This is also a buddy story, for the friends he cooks for and his dog Duke.
Kitzler’s constant companion on his hunts is his black Labrador retriever.
“Duke is a bird dog. He’s a Lab. I’m by no means a dog trainer. He will jump right in, no matter how cold it is. He’ll go a 100 feet out and fetch the duck. He’s great. It’s natural for him,” he said.
Kitzler said that duck breast is a red meat, like steak. The breasts are small and have a taste like filet mignon.
“It’s a developed muscle, that’s full of blood and you have to get that out,” Kitzler said of the brine process.
He’s been a hunter his entire life, learning from his grandfather. He also goes deer hunting, but the duck hunting is his love. He has strings of decoys and his own boat with a blind that goes over the boat. He typically hunts a couple miles from his house.
“What I want to convey is ethical hunting and fishing. Whatever you take, you try to use whatever you can, instead of wasting it,” Kitzler said. “I’ve seen a lot of people waste wildlife. They will get it home and they won’t want to deal with it and it ends up in the garbage. I always take the time to clean it. That’s why I bought a vacuum sealer.”
The government of Rossford is regularly referred to as a close-knit family, because many are close friends and Kitzler hosts dinners at his house on a regular basis. This time the guest list included Mayor Neil MacKinnon III and Councilman Chris Heban.
MacKinnon talks about how Kitzler would take Duke to the American Legion, when he was just a puppy.
The main course was the duck, a mix of mallard, green-winged and blue-winged teal duck breasts. The meal started off with locally grown prawn, which was followed by king salmon patties, Focaccia bread and a side of fresh green beans in garlic with almonds, made by Kitzler’s wife, Stephanie.
Kitzler goes to Canada annually to catch the Lake Ontario salmon in the summer.
He bought the freshwater prawns from Sweetwater Farms, a local grower. Kitzler also made the cocktail sauce.
The prawns are only available once a year and he said they have to be frozen with the shells on, because they will fall apart if they are shelled before freezing.
“You would think that they taste like shrimp, but they don’t have any shrimp taste. They are far more delicate,” Kitzler said. “This is the first time I’ve ever boiled them. You boil them for a minute and they are done.”
He will also grill, pan fry or deep fry them.
“If we’re talking no-waste, people will save the prawn heads for a fish stock,” Kitzler said.
He uses the horseradish for a lot of purposes, but because there are no preservatives it is only good for about three weeks.
“I watched him make the horseradish. It’s grown back there behind the garage,” Heban said.
It’s a spicy horseradish. He uses ketchup, horseradish, soy sauce and Sriracha. There’s no exact formula, because it’s all done to taste.
“The cocktail sauce is unbelievable. It’s high octane. It’s perfect,” MacKinnon said.
“You can’t do it inside, it’s like tear gas,” Kitzler said of the horseradish process. “Use a little water, a little salt. Once you break the root, when you chop it, it starts some sort of chemical process that creates the heat. The longer you wait the hotter it gets, then you add a couple cups of vinegar and throw it back in the food processor, and it shuts the chemical process down again.”
His tip is wait to dig up the horseradish until after the first freeze.
Kitzler also recommends the horseradish with the salmon patties.
Todd and Stephanie had one of their first dates “frog gigging,” which is the term used for catching them.
Stephanie is MacKinnon’s administrative assistant. The steady banter between all the friends is loose and fun.
“Before we were married, our friends posted on the highway, ‘Save the frogs!’” Stephanie said. There were signs they hung on the highway overpasses for their wedding day.
The Kitzlers have three kids; the youngest is still in college at Bowling Green State University.
Kitzler has a number of recommendations for the duck.
“I will watch 10 YouTube videos to learn a new way to cook, and then I will incorporate a little bit from one person and then what another person does,” Kitzler said.
Kitzler, an Army veteran, has been chief of police for three years. He started in Rossford as a patrolman in 1994 and became a sergeant in 2001 and a detective in 2010. In 2015 he was named deputy police chief for Whitehouse.
“Neil called me and asked me to come back. I gladly accepted,” Kitzler said of his return to Rossford as chief.