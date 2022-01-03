Parenting a teen or child in the digital world can be overwhelming and challenging. Bowling Green High School is hosting a Digital Empowerment for Parents event on Jan. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Performing Art Center.
This free event is open to community members and is designed to educate parents by providing them with timely, relevant and important information they can use to develop a strategy to empower their teen or child to make safe and healthy choices online.
The speaker for this event will be Captain Scott Frank, a retired Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator and now internet safety expert and empowerment speaker from Oak Harbor. Frank founded the Digital Empowerment Project and has presented to tens of thousands of students, parents and educators.
He exposes the risks of the internet with real life stories and practical takeaways. Frank demonstrates to parents that despite the risks, the internet affords every teen and child the chance to embrace the opportunities to invest your time, inspire others and impact your future.
According to Common Sense Media, teens spend an average of nine hours per day, immersed in their digital world. Children ages eight to 12 average nearly six hours a day online. Their digital world allows them potential access to nearly 4.5 billion internet consumers.
This is a serious message with a positive outlook.
For more information call 419-607-9432 or email scott@digitalempowermentproject.com.