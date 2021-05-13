Nora Schmeltz, along with students from Sleek Academy, in Bowling Green, use shovels to dig into the ground Wednesday morning for the start of their underground greenhouse. Along with help from Thompson Thompson Construction, once built, the students will grow vegetables throughout the year.
