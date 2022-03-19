PERRYSBURG — Join Way Public Library and Mercy Health for a four-week class beginning on March 31 from 1-3 p.m., where participants will learn about diabetes from Mercy Health professionals.
The workshop will continue on Thursdays, April 7, 14 and 21, from 1-3 p.m. Topics covered over the four weeks include causes, symptoms and risk factors; diagnostic testing; healthy eating, meal planning, and meal charts; exercise; goal setting; emotions, communication, and positive thinking; medication usage; and long-term goals.
Registration is required for this free workshop and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library. To register, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Masks are required.