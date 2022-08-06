Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.

Potato Digging is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. See how the potatoes have grown this year. They will be dug up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed.

