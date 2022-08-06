Potato Digging is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. See how the potatoes have grown this year. They will be dug up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed.
Nurture the Nursery will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
Homeschoolers: Butterfly Monitoring will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.-noon at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road. Children 6-12 years of age will learn the skills required to participate in community science. Join a naturalist to learn about butterflies and try monitoring, helping with yearly goal of recording the butterflies seen in the parks.
Got on a Full Moon Walk on Wednesday from 9-10 p.m. at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Sturgeon moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended.
Native Nursery Night: Big Hats is set for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Show off a largest or silliest hat for added fun. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.
Lemon Curd Two Ways will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Make this delicious summery treat, using both a Depression-era recipe and a modern one. Compare ingredients and results and then enjoy both in a simple dessert. Register: wcparks.org.