As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, Lynn Langel, RN will present Diabetes: What You Need to Know on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.
Managing a chronic medical condition like diabetes can be very stressful. Join Langel for this educational program that will help you break down the important facts needed to make healthy choices. When you know symptoms and risk factors associated with the disease you can make more informed decisions with meal planning, exercise, medication management, and goal setting.
Langel received her nursing diploma from Mercy St. Vincent School of Nursing 48 years ago. Her passion for social justice, serving the poor and underserved is in alignment with Mercy’s mission and is the reason she has never left the Mercy system. She worked 44 years in the obstetrical department, primarily as a childbirth educator, and 12 years in community health. She feels the services that community health provides to the citizens with diabetes classes, health screenings, and lectures on various related topics are very important for the community and are personally rewarding to her.
This educational presentation is free and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library. Registration is not required but seating is limited. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, extension 119.
Blood sugar screening and blood pressure check will be offered from 1-2 p.m. Frequent monitoring of blood sugar can give a better picture of possible medication management for people with diabetes. A simple finger stick offering a drop of blood can yield blood sugar results in seconds providing information that can be taken to your primary care physician. Nurses will be available to answer any questions. Informational handouts of pre-diabetes and blood sugar logs will also be available.
Masks are now required for all indoor Way Library programs, regardless of vaccination status.