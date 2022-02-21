COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have authorized a new quality initiative which will provide $34.7 million in state and federal funds at the University of Toledo Medical Center to enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes.
“UTMC is a vital partner in improving the overall health and well-being of those living in northwest Ohio and plays a critical role in advancing quality care,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “This quality initiative will advance care and lead to healthier Ohioans.”
DeWine worked members of the northwest Ohio General Assembly delegation, including Sen. Theresa Gavarone, Rep. Derek Merrin, Rep. Lisa Sobecki, and Rep. Michael Sheehy, to secure authorization for this program which in turn paves the way for the federal approval. U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur helped secure the final approval by CMS.
Working with the Ohio Department of Medicaid, UTMC’s initiative will strengthen and expand programs to reduce preterm birth and infant mortality rates; enhance illness prevention and detection through increased patient education and screening; integrate behavioral and physical healthcare; and better manage chronic conditions.