The Cocoon is dedicating this year’s Community Partnership Award to Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis of the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
Curtis has been instrumental as a liaison between the police department, the community and the Cocoon in supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence, according to a Cocoon news release.
As a co-facilitator of the Wood County Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team, he works hand in hand with Cocoon advocates and other local organizations to ensure that survivors are treated with dignity and respect and ensure that all involved are provided the most effective trauma informed care. Curtis has also worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the seriousness and long-lasting effects of strangulation.
The Cocoon’s Community Partnership Award is given each October, as the nation observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to an individual or organization who has gone above and beyond when supporting survivors.
The Cocoon offers 24/7 services every day of the year. An advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selecting option 2. Anyone needing services as well as those who are concerned about loved ones are encouraged to call. Services are provided at no cost and are confidential.
To learn more, visit www.thecocoon.org or call 419-373-1730.