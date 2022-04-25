Destination Toledo is launching the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail. Beginner to avid birders can sign up for the free mobile passport and begin their journey by visiting select birding hotspots throughout Northwest Ohio, southeastern Michigan and Canada.
Sign-up instructions and details can be found at VisitToledo.org/Birding.
“The objective of the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail is to provide birders with a valuable tool to track their stops and help them discover great birding spots they may not be aware of,” said Lance Woodworth, President & CEO of Destination Toledo. “In our efforts to promote regionalism, it is important to include our neighbors to the north – Michigan and Canada – and make this an international trail, as we all offer unique habitats that deserve to be included.”
Destination Toledo has partnered with technology company Bandwango to create the free, mobile passport that will allow users to check in at select parks and natural areas along Lake Erie’s western basin in Ohio, Michigan and Canada. Sign up at VisitToledo.org/Birding or scan the QR Code on Great Lake Erie Birding Trail table tents available throughout the region.
Once birders check-in at 15 locations, they are eligible to receive the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail limited edition pin. Birders are encouraged to share their photos and use #GLEBirdingTrail on social media.