TOLEDO — Former Woodward High School teacher Elaine DePue, of Bowling Green, has been inducted into the Woodward High School Alumni Hall of Fame.
DePue joined five other new inductees, including Paul Nieft, Elizabeth Pilliod, Keary Sarabia, Rita Simon Sheely and Robert Leonard.
As a Woodward student, DePue’s interests were the Latin Club, National Honor Society, club editor of the Saga, and she was also a member of the Future Teachers of America. Graduating from Woodward High in 1956, she returned to Woodward to teach. She served as English Department chair and adviser for the Tattler, honor society, Zetaletheans, and the cheerleaders. She earned her master’s and specialist degrees in curriculum and supervision.
After 19 years in the classroom, she was selected to become a Toledo Public Schools’ teacher of special assignment for language arts, English and Spanish. Later, she taught at Bowsher High School for nine years until she retired.
She is a member of the Bowling Green State University Women, where she enjoys participating in its Book Club.
She is married to Wallace DePue and has four stepsons in a musically talented family.
The Woodward High School Hall of Fame was established in 1983 to honor distinguished Woodward graduates, administrators, faculty, staff and friends of the Woodward community for their accomplishments or contributions to Woodward, their community or their profession.