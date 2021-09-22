Demystify 3D printing by learning how 3D printers work with a variety of examples printed from the Wood County District Public Library’s 3D printer and a demonstration during 3D Printing Demystified on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
During this demonstration, learn how to use the library’s 3D printer and how to easily find and create designs that you can use in any hobby, interest, or home improvement DIY. The library’s technology expert will walk patrons through step-by-step on how to get started making their own 3D printed creations.
“I am so excited to share my passion for 3D printing, and hope to inspire others to start using this awesome technology we have right here at the library,” said Jacob Engholm, network assistant and desktop specialist.
Registration is required and space is limited. To register, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.