DEFIANCE — Career readiness is not just about knowing how to do a certain job. It is also about having the skills necessary to adapt, think creatively, and then communicate ideas clearly. These are referred to as soft skills.
Defiance College has created the Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning. The new institute houses both the career development office and the nationally-unique program called Jacket Journey. The DC career development office helps students strengthen their resumes, improve their job interview skills, find internships, and more, while the new Jacket Journey program actively weaves soft skill education into all aspects of campus life. This one-two punch looks to improve Defiance College’s already impressive 96.8% job placement rate.
“The Jacket Journey program really came about after having a discussion with Beth Wilkerson,” said President Richanne Mankey. “She is a graduate of DC, who is working in a position that didn’t even exist 10 years ago. Her Defiance College liberal-arts background gave her the soft skills needed to obtain her current position. My goal became focused on ensuring we instill those skills in every DC graduate.”
The key to Jacket Journey’s success will be the fact that, moving forward, it is required learning for all Defiance College students. Faculty have begun to alter their teaching methods to promote the inclusion of soft skills into their curriculum.
Jeremy Taylor, a former history professor and assistant football coach at DC, agreed to lead program. He has been with Defiance College for nearly 10 years.
“In recent years, there has been an ongoing debate regarding the value of a college degree. Jacket Journey will help settle that question. Defiance College graduates will be able to properly articulate their value to employers immediately upon graduation and for the rest of their careers. Jacket Journey forces students to begin thinking about career readiness from orientation to graduation,” Taylor said.
The college is implementing a three-day immersive experience each January called Jacket Days. This conference-type experience will feature speakers and career workshops. The college has created a Jacket Journey app in which students collect “Jacket Points” for attending and completing various career readiness objectives.
