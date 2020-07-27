DEFIANCE – Previously honored as a College of Distinction for its high-impact approach to higher education, Defiance College has once again received specialized recognition in its business, education and nursing programs.
These accolades were borne out of a need for college curricula that are comprehensive not only in course material, but also in practical- and soft-skills development – something more employers are realizing they want. Defiance College has met these desires with a blend of liberal arts education, program-specific training, and abundant opportunities for real-world application.
Colleges of Distinction advocates for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement. Defiance College continues to excel at having students graduate and enter the workforce with solid, well-developed critical thinking skills as well as the ability to adapt in an ever-changing society. Now more than ever it’s important for those entering the job market to have the kind of experiential education offered at Defiance College, where there is also a 96.8% job placement rating.
“We complete a thorough review of the programs before granting the honors,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “We’re looking for qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how Defiance really exemplifies these qualities.”
Business: Globalization and the intricacies of modern business operations require effective communication and apt problem-solving strategies. Defiance College’s accredited business program keeps future leaders adaptable as they grow alongside their industry. Concentrations are available in accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, management, or marketing.
Education: Defiance College graduates future educators who are not only knowledgeable, but also efficient mentors who provide empathetic support and novel teaching methods. Defiance College’s education programs include teacher licensure in early childhood education, middle childhood education, adolescent to young adult education, and intervention specialist (mild to moderate), as well as endorsement programs in early childhood or middle childhood education. Dual licensure programs are available in early childhood education/intervention specialist or middle childhood/intervention specialist.
Nursing: The accredited nursing program at Defiance College has enabled its students to take calculated action even in high-pressure situations. These students are challenged to remain curious and compassionate throughout their rigorous practice. The nursing program can be completed as a four-year 1+2+1 program or as a standalone completion program for nurses with an active RN licensure.
Defiance College also offers online degrees for a master of business administration, master of arts in education, or RN-to-BSN. Learn more about graduate programs at defiance.edu/defionline.
Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience.
