DEFIANCE — Defiance College has one goal for fall: to give students what a full campus experience with face-to-face instruction, vibrant campus life and robust athletics.
Prior to students returning, Defiance College put in place a number changes to help the campus remain healthy this fall.
The college has remained in constant contact with the Defiance County Health Department, as well as the Ohio Department of Education, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 preparedness and response has been handled by the Defiance College Incident Command team.
Here is a brief sampling of what the Defiance College IC team has approved: All students were required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before they arrived on campus. Once the test was completed, students were encouraged to self-isolate as much as possible. This was done so all students can be at the lowest health risk possible before returning to campus, thus giving administration a zero baseline to work from if contact tracing were ever needed.
If a member of the student body should test positive, the student is asked to self isolate, contact tracing is conducted, and preparations are put in place to ensure the individual can still participate — remotely — in classes. Residential students in isolation will have meals brought to their room. The procedure is the same for faculty and staff except they are asked to remain at home and, if their health allows, continue to work remotely.
Everyone on campus is required to wear a mask while around other people. This includes in classes, offices and in the residence halls. Students are not required to wear a mask while in their rooms. Faculty, staff and students are required to conduct daily health checks before they arrive on campus. Residential students will need to do so before they leave their rooms.
Faculty created an alternative teaching schedule in order to reduce contact. Classes with fewer than 10 students meet face-to-face one day and virtually another. Classes with more than 10 students are split into two groups. Both groups meet face-to-face and virtually, but not at the same time. All classrooms have been rearranged to increase physical distancing. While in the classroom, professors will wear face masks shields and students will wear masks.
All areas on campus have been reconfigured to increase physical distancing. For example, computer labs have every other computer station closed, the dining hall seating has been reduced and an overflow area created, and the Pilgrim Library study areas are at a reduced capacity.
As of Aug. 20, the athletic conference, with guidance from the NCAA Board of Governors, has postponed all high-contact sports until spring. This includes football, soccer and volleyball.