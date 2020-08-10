DEFIANCE — The many uncertainties surrounding coronavirus have caused a growing number of high school graduates to have reservations about attending higher education institutions in the fall.
In response, Defiance College has implemented an interactive, online gap year series that will explore community challenges and responses through the lens of COVID-19.
“Gap year” is a term used for recent high school graduates who want to take a break from traditional education. Gap year students want more than couch time — these students want to gain knowledge in a specific area, serve a community, or discover themselves. Upon returning to a traditional educational institution, gap year students often have a greater sense of purpose and commitment. This course series offers students the opportunity to develop academic skills and a sense of self-efficacy while working in collaboration with their own community.
“Defiance College’s McMaster School for Advancing Humanity has been successfully engaged in community-based research for nearly two decades. This gap year course series will utilize the lessons learned from the McMaster School’s proven model,” said Mary Ann Studer, dean of the McMaster School and gap year instructor. “The series structure supports high impact student learning in a local community context. This is an opportunity for a young adult to make a difference by applying skills to address a community challenge in these trying times.”
The Defiance College gap year series is made up of four separate courses: COVID-19’s Impact on Food Security, The Economic Impact: Protecting the Poor During COVID-19, COVID-19’s Impact on Education Equity and Inclusiveness and the Capacity of Communities to Manage the Global Health Risk of COVID-19. Each course is completely online, eight weeks long and one credit hour.
Once enrolled, students will have opportunities to develop research skills, improve written and oral communication skills, and gain a greater understanding of real world challenges facing communities.
This gap year series in sociology allows students to choose just a single course or they can take up to all four courses in the series. Defiance College has formatted the series so any credits earned are eligible to transfer.
Tuition is $525 for each eight-week section with no additional fees.
The first section, COVID-19’s Impact on Food Security, begins on Aug. 24.
For more information, visit defiance.edu/gap-year.
Defiance College will still be welcoming traditional college students to campus in the fall.