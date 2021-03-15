DEFIANCE – The trend of increased enrollment at Defiance College has rolled over into 2021 with graduate numbers continuing to defy expectations. Since the spring 2020 term, the number of graduate level course hours registered is up 94.9%, with an increase in the number of graduate students by 50% over last year.
“Seeing these programs grow is really exciting,” said Tracey Dysart Ford, vice president for Enrollment Management. “With 2020 being such an unusual year, we think more people are deciding to invest in themselves, to support their futures by earning a master’s degree. We’re all working hard to make the value of a Defiance College education exceed all expectations - and these numbers show it’s happening.”
Start dates are offered throughout the year for eight-week courses and the GRE/GMAT are not required.
To learn more, visit www.defiance.edu/grad.