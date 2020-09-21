DEFIANCE — While the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for some colleges to recruit new students, Defiance College has defied the ordinary with a 20% increase in freshmen enrollment. This marks the highest incoming class in five years.
Graduate programs are similarly booming with a 55% increase in student enrollment since 2019.
In order to achieve the increased numbers seen this fall, the enrollment team and coaches worked to recruit high caliber students with a desire to take part in the face-to-face classes that they expect from a college experience. A number of safety measures were put in place to help campus remain healthy and are continually monitored for best practice by a dedicated team of administrators.
“The increase in enrollment, especially during this challenging year, proves that a growing number of students are recognizing the value of a Defiance College education and the personal connections made with faculty, staff, and coaches,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Tracey Dysart Ford.
This semester, Defiance College added a new program called Jacket Journey. This program focuses on career readiness, urging students to think about their career from orientation through graduation. With a foundation in the liberal arts, Jacket Journey connects classroom and campus experiences with the current needs of the workforce to engage students in the development of soft skills and 21st-century workplace competency. Community partnerships will be utilized to add more professional opportunities off-campus.