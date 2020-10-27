PEMBERVILLE — Beeker’s General Store, 226 E. Front St., has amassed a great collection of vintage Halloween jack-o’-lanterns.
This year’s display, in both windows, can be viewed on a walk or drive thru downtown.
Some of the decorations include paper candy containers, lighted blow molds, paper lanterns, tissue paper decorations, vintage cheese cloth costumes, plastic masks, Halloween candle holders, glitter plaques/melted popcorn decorations, celluloid Halloween toys and paper Mache` icons.
The windows are available for viewing now through Saturday. The lights will be on nightly from 6-8 pm. The store will be open on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.
For additional information call 419-287-3274.