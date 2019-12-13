Decked out for the holidays

Summit Terrace Apartments in Bowling Green held a holiday window decorating contest Monday with it residents.
Twenty-eight percent of the residents participated in the contest with the winner receiving a $200 Amazon gift card.
Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 9:54 pm
