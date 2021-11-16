PERRYSBURG — The Deck the Homes Holiday Light Contest will again be divided into five categories and each registrant will choose the category for their display.
The categories are:
Synchronized Light Show with music (A display with lots of lights, set to music)
Children’s Wonderland (A display that is super playful and fun for kids of all ages)
Traditional (A display with a conventional or customary theme)
Best Use of Lights (No music, should be a fun, entertaining light show)
People’s Choice (Everyone can vote for their favorite)
All Perrysburg City and Township residents are encouraged to participate. Decorations must be visible from the roadway and must be available for viewing between Dec. 2-17 from 6-9 p.m. for judging.
Entries for the contest can be submitted starting today. The last day to submit an entry is Dec. 2 at noon.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/189188278640006/ for details.
There is a $25 submission fee for homes. The group also welcomes all donations, both cash and prizes.
Residents who participate can win up to $100 for their exceptional seasonal lighting display. Proceeds from the contest will help raise money for Perrysburg Schools Foundation and Mom’s Mobile Mission to help local families in need.
Once open voting can be done online and via text by texting: deckthehomes to 41444.