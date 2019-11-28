Deck the Halls sale raises money for food baskets

Trinity United Methodist Church will hold its annual Deck the Halls sale to raise money for 50 food baskets for families in need on Thursday and Dec. 6 at the church.
Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday only.
Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:35 pm
