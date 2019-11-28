Deck the Halls sale raises money for food baskets - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Deck the Halls sale raises money for food baskets

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:35 pm

Deck the Halls sale raises money for food baskets

Trinity United Methodist Church will hold its annual Deck the Halls sale to raise money for 50 food baskets for families in need on Thursday and Dec. 6 at the church.

Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday only.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]