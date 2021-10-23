Dee Szalejko still gets calls from former students just wanting to chat.
Szalejko retired Aug. 1 as a Bowling Green High School intervention specialist. She and husband Jim plan to soon move to the Cincinnati area for his new job.
She worked in Bowling Green High School for 30 years, with 43 years total after first working at Whitmer High School in Toledo.
Szalejko said she became an intervention specialist because of her father, who didn’t finish high school and had difficulty reading and writing.
“But one of the smartest guys I ever knew,” she said.
When Szalejko went to college, there were these programs for people who were learning disabled.
“That’s my dad,” she recalled thinking. “I think I did it for him.”
She said he loved her career choice, but he never saw himself as having a disability. There were times when he took state tests for his job, and they studied together.
“At that time, there weren’t all of these accommodations and he had to gut it out,” Szalejko said.
As an intervention specialist, she provided services to students who had learning disabilities, behavior disabilities or autism spectrum disorders.
“My job used to be just kids who were considered specific learning disabled. At the time I started, those were kids with 95 IQs and above. But now we do everybody, and at times that is hard because the skill areas are so varied.”
A former football player at the high school ended up living with the Szalejkos. He attended Ohio University and recently got married and had a baby. She recently visited.
Another student is always calling her to invite her to breakfast while another just made her grandson a quilt.
“It’s family. You can’t have kids for four years and not have them become part of your world.”
A lot return to help with Dear Santa, a program the Szalejkos have operated in Bowling Green for 13 years.
She said she also included her BGHS students in Dear Santa because they always reaped so much by helping somebody else.
Kenwood Elementary staff have volunteered to take over the program with the couple’s departure.
The nonprofit charity helps Bowling Green City Schools district families with children of any age by raising money and purchasing food, clothing, personal hygiene items and toys in time for Christmas.
Jim Szalejko started the program in Philadelphia in 1989 before introducing it in Bowling Green 14 years ago.
A Cleveland-area native, Szalejko attended Bowling Green State University in 1976 “and that was it.”
Bowling Green appealed to her because of the people who were here, she said.
Jim Szalejko had been driving bus for the district but has gotten a new job developing software in Cincinnati.
She said she finished up at the high school before he started applying for jobs.
“We didn’t expect for this to come out as quickly as it did.”
They will move once they sell their house, which sits on five acres west of the city. Szalejko hopes they will find something similar.
She said the couple may start a new Dear Santa chapter in Cincinnati, where their daughter-in-law teaches.
The couple have two kids, a daughter in Cleveland and the son in Cincinnati.
After the move, Szalejko said she would like to visit nearby Lebanon Correctional Institution to help inmates with their GEDs to help give them another chance.
She also is toying with trying to add some form of Dear Santa at the prison, allowing those incarcerated to earn Dear Santa points by bettering themselves to help their families.
Szalejko has loved being an intervention specialist.
She said she got her administrative certificates and was offered a position in Sylvania. But she told them she was not ready to leave the kids yet.
She was told she’ll know when it is time.
“It never came. It never happened.”