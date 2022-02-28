University of Mount Union
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mount Union, located in Alliance.
Alissa Loving and Ava Smith, both of Northwood, made the list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Belmont University
The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee, for the fall semester.
Anabel Rossi of Perrysburg made the list.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Kaitlyn Bridge from Perrysburg was named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester.
Students eligible for the list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.
University of Alabama
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
Ava Forrester of Perrysburg was named to the dean’s list.
Isabelle Williams of Perrysburg was named to the president’s list.
The school is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the fall semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Bowling Green: Jennifer Allen, Metzie Avery, Stephen Baer and Lubin Owusu-Ansah, all on the honor’s list
Custar: Abigail Keller, dean’s list
Haskins: Jenna Norman, honor’s list
Jerry City: Zachary Bateson, honor’s list
Millbury: Alyssa Cline, honor’s list; Madelyn Coleman, dean’s list; Jamie Darr, honor’s list
Northwood: Ashleigh Cranmore, dean’s list; Haley Perry, honor’s list; Cybill Turner, dean’s list
Perrysburg: Erin Connelly, Ashley Elliott, Meghan Ford, Macey Hemingway and Ashley Minefee, all on the honor’s list; and Elizabeth Kapfhammer, Ericka Kirian, Kahner Lothery, Presley Mattoni, Emma Pantenburg, Sierra Starks and Jacob Wenzelman, all on the dean’s list
Portage: Sara Foster, honor’s list
Rossford: Stefanie Howe, honor’s list
Walbridge: Kelly Sullivan Bosch, dean’s list
Iowa State University
More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Alyssa Lauren Baldwin, Perrysburg, and Nolan Joseph Brennan, Portage, were named to the list.
Marquette University
Alex Kang of Perrysburg, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To make the list, students must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA for 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades.
Lincoln Memorial University
Amber Underwood, of Grand Rapids, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be placed on the list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. A total of 538 undergraduate students were recognized for their academic achievements.
The school is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.