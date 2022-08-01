College of William & Mary
Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester.
In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
The college is located in Williamsburg, Virginia.
University of Alabama
Isabelle Williams of Perrysburg was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama after achieving an academic record of 3.5 (or above).
The school is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
College of the Holy Cross
Karter Seitz of Perrysburg was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean’s list.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The college is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Heidelberg University
Heidelberg University has announced the names of 447 students who have earned academic recognition on the spring semester dean’s list.
Included on the list are the following local students:
Bowling Green: Evan Farley and Julianne Spencer
Millbury: Sophia Jackson and Samantha Stanley
Northwood: Rebecca Eppard
Perrysburg: Griffin Pendry, Andrew Sims and Marissa Thomas
Risingsun: Kendra McDole
Rossford: Carolyn Schutte
Wayne: Mackenzie Murray
Marquette University
Alex Kang of Perrysburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To make the list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college and ranges from 3.5o-3.75.
Ohio University
The following students were named to Ohio University’s spring dean’s list: Ethan Barnes from Northwood, Allie Kegler from Perrysburg, Ethan Brown from Bowling Green, Ashlee Ziegler from Custar, Adam Iler from Bowling Green, Jackson Stevens from Bowling Green, Savannah Hinojosa from Rossford, Garret Pruss Sr. from Perrysburg, Adrienne Gradel from Perrysburg, Jillian Craig from Perrysburg, Gabriella Benington from Perrysburg, Christian Kuhlwein from Bowling Green, Joe Dubbert from Bowling Green, Daniel Cagle from Bowling Green, Sarah Briscoe from Bradner, Samantha Wilson from Perrysburg, Bob Walters from Bowling Green, Evan Carlisle from Bowling Green, and Rachel Hefner from Perrysburg.
OU students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Lincoln Memorial University
Lincoln Memorial University has announced the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be placed on the list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Amber Underwood of Grand Rapids made the list.
The university is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Whitman College
Bowling Green native Lila Foster earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
The college is in Walla Walla, Washington.
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students on that list include Charlotte Perez and Connor Redwine, both of Bowling Green; Rachel Barbano, Aidan Pratt, Nathan Wiley, Lauren Retzloff, Olivia Thomas, Mason Shultz, Kayla Williams and Julia Baker, all of Perrysburg; Dom Rodriguez of Northwood; and Makenna Linkey of Bradner.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students on that list include Emma Grisdale, Kelli Amburgey and Omar Shaheen, all of Bowling Green; Madeline Booms and Lewis Rowan, both of Pemberville; Cori Aubry, Olivia Harris, Aiyana White, Jena Koskinen, Ally Sosko, Griffin Creps, Ellis French, Una Marijan, Emma Baumgartner, Nick Felaris, Eric Cheng, Shannon Mack, Andre Friedrich Ponte, Maddie Kazmaier, Sydney Onest, Melinda Barman, Angela Weckle and Brandon Bruns, all of Perrysburg; and Jade Laviolette and Lisa Tersigni, both of Northwood.