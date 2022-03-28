College of William & Mary
Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the fall semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
The school is located in Williamsburg, Virginia.
University of Findlay
The dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.
Local students include: Olivia Alvarado, Perrysburg; Cheyanne Bacome, Northwood; Samantha Bentley, Bowling Green; Emily Brickner, Fostoria; Emma Cotterman, North Baltimore; Reilly Cozette, Bradner; Audrey Dewey, Cygnet; Arianna DuPont, Rossford; Kathleen Ellis, Perrysburg; Kaylee Ellis, Perrysburg; Maria Faber, Fostoria; Kaylee Gonyer, Cygnet; Addison Graham, Perrysburg; Christian Gulgin, Perrysburg; Alexander Gutierrez, Bowling Green; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Connor Hill, Risingsun; Chelci Hurley, Perrysburg; Michael Izsak, Perrysburg; Morgan Kuhlman, Millbury; Anthony Kyle, Perrysburg; Macey Malagon, Fostoria; Jennaleigh Mccumber, Fostoria; Megan McKee, Perrysburg; Connor Oberhouse, Luckey; Jahannah Rea, Perrysburg; Taylor Reinhart, Fostoria; Cecilia Robeson, Perrysburg; Hanna Rose, North Baltimore; Ainsley Roush, Fostoria; Kelly Royal, Walbridge; Breanna Rutkowski, Millbury; Karenna Schempf, Bowling Green; Abigail Schroeder, Pemberville; Justin Snyder, North Baltimore; Hannah Stange, Perrysburg; Abigail Wagner, Pemberville; Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore; and Carson Whipple, Fostoria.
Youngstown State University
The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester: Eli Brown of Portage, and Emma Carter of Perrysburg.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
University of Mississippi
Olivia Columber, Bowling Green, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall honor roll lists.
Columber was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
The university is located in Oxford, Mississippi.
New York Institute of Technology
Katelyn Brown, Perrysburg, was named to New York Institute of Technology’s presidential honor list for fall.
To qualify for the list, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
The school is located in Old Westbury, New York.
Cedarville University
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for fall. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Joseph Heise of Northwood made the list.
The following students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cassondra Bezek of Perrysburg, Kieryn Black of Bowling Green, and Noah Board of Millbury made this list.
John Carroll University
The following John Carroll University students have been named to the fall College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list: Grace Burkin, Morgan Featherstun, Spenser Kale, Derek Russ and Anya Slota, all of Perrysburg.
The school is located in University Heights.