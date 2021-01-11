Bob Jones University
Peter VanDenBerghe, from Bowling Green, was among approximately 600 Bob Jones University students named to the fall president’s list.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
The university is located in Greenville, South Carolina.
Terra State Community College
FREMONT — Terra State Community College has released the dean’s list for the summer semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must be full-time, with a minimum of twelve credit hours, and a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Local residents on the list include: Kyhra Baeder, Jacqueline Lucius, Brayden Piper, Zoe Rice, Emily Salisbury, Casey Snyder, Jonathan St. Clair, Autumn Weidner and Stephanie Wilfong, all from Fostoria; Carley Kidd, Northwood; and Josiah Childress, of Wayne.