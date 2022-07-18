Bluffton University
Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring term.
Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.
Rosanna Barber and Macey Thomas, both of Bowling Green, made the list.
Lee University
Kaylee Harrah of Perrysburg, earned dean’s list honors during the spring semester at Lee University, located in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo.
To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.
To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.
To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Bowling Green: Kaylee Aleshire, Madison Espen, Anna Miller, and Alyssa Page, all dean’s list; Jennifer Allen, Metzie Avery, Savannah Schwind and Stephen Baer, all honors list
Custar: Abigail Keller, dean’s list
Grand Rapids: Bailey Whalen, dean’s list
Haskins: Jenna Norman, honors list
Jerry City: Zachary Bateson, honors list
Millbury: Bobbie Nelson and Olivia Mckee, dean’s list; and Alyssa Cline, Jamie Darr, and Jodi Mehle, all honors list
Northwood: Cynthia Bekier, Kayla Ibarra, and Cybill Turner, all honors list; and Stefania Saenz, president’s list
Perrysburg: Cassidy Ferguson, Sierra Hickerson, Ericka Kirian, Kahner Lothery, Natalie O’rourke, Sierra Starks, and Jacob Wenzelman, all on the dean’s liist; Ashley Elliott, Jeanie Evans, Kayla Gable, Melissa Koepfler, Presley Mattoni, Adam Nachman, Samuel Orians, Tessa Palmer, Emma Pantenburg, Alex Pinkerton, Taylor Sherman, and Carly Smith, all on the honor’s list; and Liudmyla Buria and Emily Low, all president’s list
Portage: Sara Foster, dean’s list
Risingsun: Larissa Degollado, honors list
Rossford: Brandon Tan, honors list
Walbridge: Bryan Pfouts and Kelly Sullivan Bosch, dean’s list
Weston: Christy Korb and Madelyn Smith, dean’s list
Lawrence Technological University
Jade Faris and Gracie Mitchell, both of Perrysburg, were named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Lawrence Technological University, located in Southfield, Michigan.
To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
East Stroudsburg University
Kaitlyn Bridge, Perrysburg, has been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
Students eligible for the List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full time.
Ohio Northern University
Students from Wood County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio Northern University, Ada.
To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.
Bloomdale: Alexis Miller
Bowling Green: Blaine Brown, Devon Jackson, Riley Jackson, Andrew Nelson, Lauren Rosendale, Mary Shilling and Hailey Trimpey
Pemberville: Hannah Friend and Hailey Wendt
Perrysburg: Bennett Michel and Natalie Printy
Tontogany: Jenna Lewis
Cedarville University
The following students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for spring. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Kieryn Black of Bowling Green, Noah Board of Millbury, Nevin Haas of Perrysburg and Joseph Heise of Northwood made the list.
Student who obtained a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours were named to the dean’s list.
Carter Taft of Bloomdale made this list.
Baldwin Wallace University
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea.
The list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green and Noah English, Lauren Getchey, Owen Kowalewski and Zachary Perry, all of Perrysburg, made the list.