Grand Valley State University
Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Winter 2020 semester concluding in April.
The list includes Hailey D. Asmus of Bowling Green; and Quinton E. Graber and Alexis G. Rausch, both of Perrysburg.
The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
University of Kentucky
More than 2,610 undergraduate students qualified for the spring College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Kentucky.
Among them are: Jack Chappuies of Pemberville and Katherine Benedict of Rudolph.
Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
University of Alabama
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.
Emily Akey of Perrysburg was named to the presidents list.
Muskingum University
The following students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord.
To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Adam Iler of Bowling Green and Holly Roe of Weston made the list.
Youngstown State University
Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the president’s list.
Local students on that list include Jordyn Cortez, from Bowling Green.
Students named to the dean’s list for the semester include: Sierra Chavez, of Perrysburg; and Bailey Ramlow, of Bowling Green.
Terra State Community College
Terra State Community College has released the dean’s list for the summer semester. To be eligible, students must be full-time, with a minimum of twelve credit hours, and a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Jennifer Sidle and Jonathan St. Clair, both of Fostoria, made the list.
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its spring semester dean’s list.
Local residents recognized for their academic achievements are: Lauren Mangold of Walbridge, Anne Miner of Bowling Green, Emily Romstadt of Perrysburg, Sierra Spears of Bowling Green and Madison Valentine of Northwood.
To qualify for the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Colgate University
Hannah Kloster, Perrysburg, has earned the spring Dean’s Award with Distinction honors at Colgate University.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.