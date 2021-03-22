Wright State University
Alexis Rakovan, Rossford, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wright State University, located in Dayton.
All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the dean’s list.
Ohio Northern University
The following students from Wood County were named to the fall semester dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at Ohio Northern University in Ada.
To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.
Making the list were Lydia Archambo, Grand Rapids; Philip Buckingham, Wayne; Krista Horvath, Perrysburg; Megan Kerr, Bowling Green; Kaitlyn Krill, Bowling Green; Jenna Lewis, Grand Rapids; Natalie Printy, Perrysburg; Jaekob Sader, Bowling Green; Mary Shilling, Bowling Green; and Matthew White, Pemberville.
College of the Holy Cross
Karter Seitz. of Perrysburg, was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall dean’s list.
To qualify, she had to pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The school is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
University of Alabama
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above, or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0.
The lists recognize full-time undergraduate students and do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Emily Akey of Perrysburg was named to the presidents list.
Morgan Baum of Perrysburg was named to the deans list.
The university is located in Tuscaloosa.
Muskingum University
The following students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord.
To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Local students on the list include Adam Iler, Bowling Green, and Holly Roe, Weston.
University of Findlay
The dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students on the list include Madison Adamski of Perrysburg, Abdulraheem Al-Nimer of Bowling Green, Daniel Beck of Bloomdale, Hope Brant of Fostoria, Noah Brian of North Baltimore, Emily Brickner of Fostoria, Audrey Dewey of Cygnet, Jordan Foster of Fostoria, Alexander Foulks of Rossford, Elijah Garza of Pemberville, Rowan Gnepper of Fostoria, Addison Graham of Perrysburg, Alexander Gutierrez of Bowling Green, Haley Guzman of Fostoria, Chelci Hurley of Perrysburg, Morgan Kuhlman of Millbury, Anthony Kyle of Perrysburg, and Macey Malagon of Fostoria.
Also on the list are Patrick Marquette of Rossford, Megan McKee of Perrysburg, Daniel McNamara of Bowling Green, Kendra Nye of Bloomdale, Cecilia Robeson of Perrysburg, Hanna Rose of North Baltimore, Karenna Schempf of Bowling Green, Abigail Schroeder of Pemberville, Zackary Sharp of Bloomdale, Austin Shull of North Baltimore, Jennifer Stilwell of Perrysburg, Michael Wei of Perrysburg, and Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore.
Kent State University
A total of 8,930 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for fall semester after earning a grade point average of 3.40 or greater.
Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,411 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of earning a 4.00 grade point average.an extremely high level of academic achievement.
Local students who made the president’s list include Casey Barbour, Bowling Green; Alexis Meinhardt, Millbury;Rachel Booth, Luckey, and Leah Roberts, Perrysburg.
Those local students on the dean’s list include Rachel Amburgey, Katherine Bozzo, Jordan Ely, Ethan Fletcher, and Lydia Sadowski, all from Bowling Green; Elizabeth Arntson, Luckey; Lily Phommalee, Pemberville; Sarah Goblirsch, Rossford; Shania Alley, and Erika DiBartolomeo, both of Grand Rapids; Abigail Wilcox, Haskins; Belen Balibrea, Jamie Byrd, Jenna Carella, Ashley Hoffman, Noah Hunter, Maegan Kennedy, Chung Lam Tsz, Emily Mulheisen, Isabella Plummer, Sharon Smith, and Shelby Vasko, all of Perrysburg; and Cassiby Gladieux, Northwood.