Deans’ Lists

Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:47 am
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Posted in Community, Education on Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:47 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]