Ohio University
Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Evan Carlisle from Bowling Green has been named to OHIO’s summer 2021 dean’s list.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with at least 15 hours earned, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Columbus State Community College
Grace Benecke, Perrysburg, has been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Saint Mary’s College
Abigail Knopps and Katherine Theriault, both of Perrysburg, were named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
The college is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.
Heidelberg University
Heidelberg University in Tiffin has announced the names of 405 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list.
Included on the list are local students:
Bowling Green: Julianne Spencer
Millbury: Sophia Jackson and Samantha Stanley
Northwood: Rebecca Eppard
Perrysburg: Benjamin Evans and Marissa Thomas
Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.