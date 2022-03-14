Muskingum University
Holly Roe of Weston has been named to the fall dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord.
To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Miami University
Miami University of Oxford students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students who made the list include: Madeline Booms of Pemberville; Makenna Linkey of Bradner; and Trevor Dunham, Olivia Harris, Edana Ottney, Aidan Pratt, Bri Pratt, Lauren Retzloff, Mason Shultz and Kayla Williams, all of Perrysburg,
Students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students who made that list include: Emma Grisdale, Henry Hachtel, Charlotte Perez, Omar Shaheen, Laney VanderHart and Catherine Wasylyshyn, all of Bowling Green; Kiersten Linkey of Bradner’ Zoe Shank of Cygnet; Lewis Rowan of Pemberville; Jade Laviolette and Lisa Tersigni, both of Northwood; and Julia Baker, Rachel Barbano, Melinda Barman, Emma Baumgartner, Bobby Beck, Austin Brooks, Griffin Creps, Kristina DeMarco, Nick Felaris, Ellis French, Maddie Kazmaier, Ella Koskinen, Jena Koskinen, Shannon Mack, Lindsay Onest, Sydney Onest, Ally Sosko, Olivia Thomas, Aiyana White and Nathan Wiley, all of Perrysburg; and Patrick Yost of Rossford.
Baldwin Wallace University
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea.
The list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Those from Wood County who made the list include Noah English of Perrysburg, Lauren Getchey of Perrysburg, Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green, and Owen Kowalewski of Perrysburg.
Ithaca College
Ithaca College student Britain Hodgkins of Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
The college is located in Ithaca, New York.
Paul Smith’s College
Paul Smith’s College has announced that Elsa Barber of Bowling Green has been named to the fall dean’s list.
The college is located in Paul Smiths, New York.
Trine University
Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the fall term.
To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Local students on the list include: Isaac Badenhop of Pemberville, Jillian Hannah of Bowling Green, Tanner Johnston of Northwood, Anna Koeppl of Perrysburg, Ethan Pendry of Perrysburg, and Justin Rode of Custar.
Trine students who completed a minimum of 12 hours and had a grade point average of 3.500-3.749 were named to the dean’s llst for the fall term.
Local students who made this list include: Chelsea Drummond of Walbridge and Grant Pahl of Perrysburg.
The school is located in Angola, Indiana.