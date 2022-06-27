Berry College
Elizabeth Griffith of Luckey was named to the spring dean’s list at Berry College, located in Rome, Georgia.
The list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Southern New Hampshire University
Simon Kazay of Perrysburg was named to the winter dean’s list for earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699.
President’s list honorees earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above.
Local students who made that list include Madison Tate of Fostoria, Rachel Stephenson of Perrysburg, Jacob Wallace of Rossford, Bry’an Hovis of Fostoria, Brandon Paulus of Bowling Green, Dalton Smith of Bowling Green, and Jonnathan Krouse of Bowling Green.
The university is based in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Belmont University
Anabel Rossi of Perrysburg achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
The university is located in Nashville.
Alma College
Alma College, located in Alma, Michigan, has released the dean’s list for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the winter term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the list.
Seth Stahl, of Perrysburg, made the lis.
Trine University
Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the spring term after they completed a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Local students who made the list include Isaac Badenhop of Pemberville, Chelsea Drummond of Walbridge, Jillian Hannah of Bowling Green, Tanner Johnston of Northwood, Anna Koeppl of Perrysburg, Grant Pahl of Perrysburg, and Justin Rode of Custar.
Ethan Pendry of Perrysburg was named to the vice president’s list for the spring term after earning a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.500.
The university is located in Angola, Indiana.
Midway University
Midway University has announced that Madelyn Matz, Risingsun, has been named to its dean’s list for the spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
The university is locatd in Midway, Kentucky.
Hiram College
Hiram College has announced that Maggie Yarcusko of Perrysburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
The college is located in Hiram, Ohio.