Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Bowling Green: Kaylee Aleshire, president’s list; Kyra Beeker, honors list; Taylor Chester, dean’s list; Madison Espen, dean’s list; Anna Miller, honors list; Kylie Nienow, dean’s list; Kirsten Salminen, dean’s list; Destiny Stovall, dean’s list
Custar: Abigail Keller, honors list
Cygnet: Rachael Grilliot, dean’s list
Haskins: Jenna Norman, honors list
Millbury: Alyssa Cline, honors list; Kelli Martin, honors list
North Baltimore: Tori Perez, dean’s list
Northwood: Jennifer Couture, honors list; Michelle Hallock, honors list; Cearrah Norwalk, dean’s list; Stefania Saenz, dean’s list; Kristin Sawmiller, honors list; Katie Welsh, honors list
Perrysburg: Joseph Bires, president’s list; Tate Bonfiglio, honors list; Cassidy Ferguson, honors list; Michael Green, honors list; Sawyer Keith, dean’s list; Presley Mattoni, dean’s list; Ashley Minefee, dean’s list; Margaret Riggs, honors list; Lyndsey Stroup, honors list; Nicholas Wismer, dean’s list; Becky Wolf, honors list; Sarah Zdawczyk, honors list
Rossford: Lucas Kervin, honors list; Janie Starcher, honors list
Walbridge: Christina Brock, honors list; Karen Roland, honors list; Derrick Sowers, dean’s list
Wayne: Chelsi Bonito, dean’s list
Weston: Gage Pauff, dean’s list
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
That list includes Charlotte Perez of Bowling Green, Morgan Rost of Luckey, Makenna Linkey of Bradner, Ella Koskinen of Perrysburg, Angela Weckle of Perrysburg, Catherine Wasylyshyn of Bowling Green, Addison Murtha of Rossford, Emily Mitchell of Perrysburg, Shannon Mack of Perrysburg, Kristina DeMarco of Perrysburg, and Lucas Rickman of Perrysburg.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
That list includes Susan Nebinger of Bowling Green, Rosarin Arias Garza of Perrysburg, Jessica Hertzfeld of Perrysburg, Elizabeth Huff of Perrysburg, Bri Pratt of Perrysburg, Laney VanderHart of Bowling Green, Michael Zito of Perrysburg, Julie Eagle of Perrysburg, Lauren Retzloff of Perrysburg, Alyssa Rohrs of Perrysburg, Kate Stamos of Perrysburg, Kayla Williams of Perrysburg, Mallory Grimes of Bowling Green, Danny Martin of Perrysburg, Katie Sanderson of Perrysburg, and Nick Felaris of Perrysburg.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University recently released the spring dean’s honor list. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Students on the list include Noah Board of Millbury, Ruth Brouwer of Perrysburg, Nevin Haas of Perrysburg, Joseph Heise of Northwood, Micah McKanna of Bowling Green and Carter Taft of Bloomdale.
Dean’s list recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Hannah Board of Millbury made that list.
University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, NH (06/23/2020)— Benjamin Wymer of Perrysburg, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the spring semester.
Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The school is located in Durham, New Hampshire.
Wright State University
More than 2,800 Ohio students at Wright State University earned dean’s list honors during the spring semester, based on their grade point averages. All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the list.
Local students include Alexis Rakovan, Rossford, and Noah Skowron, Perrysburg.
Spring Arbor University
Exactly 420 students made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, Michigan.
Riley Louise Weaver, Perrysburg, made the list.
Coastal Carolina University
More than 1,100 students earned a spot on the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University, including Mackenzie Scheuermann from Perrysburg.
The school is located in Conway, South Carolina.
University of Findlay
The dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students on the list include Abdulraheem Al-Nimer, Bowling Green; Jordan Bekier, Northwood; Madisen Borer, Bradner; Bailey Boyer, North Baltimore; Hope Brant, Fostoria; Noah Brian, North Baltimore; Brittany Daughenbaugh, North Baltimore; Emily Dykes, Perrysburg; Maria Faber, Fostoria; Alexander Foulks, Rossford; Michael Garner, Cygnet; Elijah Garza, Pemberville; Rowan Gnepper, Fostoria; Haley Guzman, Fostoria; Kayla Kirkman, Bradner; Morgan Kuhlman, Millbury; Anthony Kyle, Perrysburg; Macey Malagon, Fostoria; Patrick Marquette, Rossford; Olivia Matlack, Northwood; Madelyn Matz, Risingsun; Morgan Mazey, Weston; Alicyn McClish, Luckey; Megan McKee, Perrysburg; Samantha Miller, Fostoria; Kendra Nye, Bloomdale; Allison Redway, Rossford; Morgan Rose, North Baltimore; Monica Scharp, Fostoria; Abigail Schroeder, Pemberville; Austin Shull, North Baltimore; Nickolas Tuohy, Perrysburg; Justin Walton, Jerry City; Michael Wei, Perrysburg; Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore and Christopher Xie, Perrysburg.