Lee University
Kaylee Harrah of Perrysburg earned dean’s list honors at Lee University during the spring semester.
Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
The university is located in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Southern New Hampshire University
The following Southern New Hampshire University students were named to the summer president’s list.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.
Local students included Ibrahim Blaik of Perrysburg, Graham Tyrrell of Perrysburg, Carol Roelle of Fostoria, and Jacob Wallace of Rossford.
The school is located in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the summer semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.
Bowling Green: Stephen Baer, honors list
Bradner: Madison Dibling, honors list
Haskins: Jenna Norman, honors list
Jerry City: Zachary Bateson, honors list
Northwood: Stefanie Howe, honors list; Cybill Turner, honors list
Perrysburg: Erin Connelly, honors list; Ashley Elliott, honors list; Macey Hemingway, honors list; Ericka Kirian, honors list; Kassandra Martinez, honors list; Presley Mattoni, honors list; Samuel Orians, honors list; Jacob Wenzelman, honors list; and Sarah Zdawczyk, honors list.
Walbridge: Christina Brock, honors list