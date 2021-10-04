Coastal Carolina University
More than 2,100 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, including Melissa Lincoln, from Northwood.
Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.50-3.99 for the semester.
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Emily Romstadt of Perrysburg made the list.
To qualify for OWU dean’s listrecognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Columbus State Community College
Maria Holderbaum and Abby Wallace, both of Bowling Green, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Ithaca College
Ithaca College student Britain Hodgkins of Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
The college is located in Ithaca, New York.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Perrysburg resident Bryce Yustick has been named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s spring dean’s list.
The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
The institute is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Ohio Northern University
The following students from Wood County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio Northern University, Ada.
To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.
Local residents included Lydia Archambo, Grand Rapids; Blaine Brown, Portage; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green; Jenna Lewis, Grand Rapids; Bennett Michel, Perrysburg; Natalie Printy, Perrysburg; Mary Shilling, Bowling Green; Hailey Trimpey, Bowling Green; Ian Wallace, Bowling Green; Hailey Wendt, Dunbridge; and Tyler West, Weston.
Muskingum University
Rachel Bolin of Perrysburg has been named to the spring academic merit list at Muskingum University in New Concord.
The academic merit list contains the names of undergraduate degree-seeking students who started the semester as a part-time student (minimum load of six completed hours) and earned a term GPA of 3.60 or above on A-F graded coursework.
College of the Holy Cross
Karter Seitz of Perrysburg was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean’s list.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The college is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Youngstown State University
Youngstown State University students Sierra Chavez of Perrysburg, and Shannon Thomas of Rossford have been named to the president’s list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during spring semester.
To be eligible for the list, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.
Emma Carter of Perrysburg made the YSU dean’s list.
John Carroll University
The following John Carroll University students have been named to the spring College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list: Lily Krueger of Bowling Green and Derek Russ and Anya Slota of Perrysburg.
Students eligible for the list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The university is located in University Heights.
Emerson College
Carlene McGoldrick, a Perrysburg native, has been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
The requirement to make Emerson’s dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
The college is located in Boston.
Spring Arbor University
Abigail Borojevich, Rossford, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Spring Arbor University.
The university is located in Spring Arbor, Michigan.