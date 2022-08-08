Miami University Regionals
The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals in Oxford is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the spring semester.
Morgan Simon of Grand Rapids was recognized for academic excellence and made the list.
Youngstown State University
Local Youngstown State University students
Emma Carter of Perrysburg named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Youngstown State University.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Kath Fisher, Perrysburg, earned semester high honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages.
John Carroll University
The following John Carroll University students have been named to the spring College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list: Grace Burkin, Morgan Featherstun, Derek Russ and Anya Slota, all of Perrysburg.
John Carroll University is located in University Heights.
University of Findlay
The dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Wood County students include Morgan Kuhlman of Millbury, Maria Faber of Fostoria, Cecilia Robeson of Perrysburg, Hanna Rose of North Baltimore, Megan McKee of Perrysburg, Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore, Reilly Cozette of Bradner, Macey Malagon of Fostoria, Valerie Black of Bowling Green, Abigail Schroeder of Pemberville, Audrey Dewey of Cygnet, Daniel Beck of Bloomdale, Ashlee Shiley of Fostoria, Jordan Foster of Fostoria, Alexander Gutierrez of Bowling Green, Connor Hill of Risingsun, Olivia Alvarado of Perrysburg, Kaylee Gonyer of Cygnet, Breanna Rutkowski of Millbury, Kathleen Ellis of Perrysburg, Justin Snyder of North Baltimore, Addison Graham of Perrysburg, Arianna DuPont of Rossford, Hannah Stange of Perrysburg, Abigail Wagner of Pemberville, Hunter Marleau of Bowling Green, Alexander Foulks of Rossford, Samantha Bentley of Bowling Green, Chelci Hurley of Perrysburg, Dawn Harmon of North Baltimore, Christian Gulgin of Perrysburg, Jennaleigh Mccumber of Fostoria, Collin Theriault of Perrysburg, Gabriella Estrada of North Baltimore, Emma Cotterman of North Baltimore, Taylor Reinhart of Fostoria, Daltin Oberley of North Baltimore, Ainsley Roush of Fostoria, Brock Baltz of North Baltimore, Grace Knitz of North Baltimore, Madison Westgate of Cygnet, Emily Brickner of Fostoria, Casey Mowery of North Baltimore, Grace Hagemyer of North Baltimore, Anthony Kyle of Perrysburg, and Tyler Fournier of Bowling Green.
Capital University
Capital University, located in Bexley, has announced Charlotte Keller, of Perrysburg, was named to the provost’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.
Majd Awad, of Perrysburg, was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the this list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.
Ithaca College
Ithaca College student Athaliah Knoell of Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
The college is located in Ithaca, New York.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Kimber Llewellyn of Perrysburg has been named to the spring dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.