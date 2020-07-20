Saint Mary’s College
Abigail Knopps, Perrysburg, has been named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the spring semester.
To earn this academic honor, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
The college is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.
Terra State Community College
Terra State Community College has released the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must be full-time, with a minimum of 12 credit hours, and a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Local students on the list include Cole Redman, Bowling Green; Tyler Zimmerman, Cygnet; Megan Allsup, Kyhra Baeder, Brandon Derck, Kasey Finsel, Gina Johnson, Alexandria Maas, Khloe Olin, Loretta Reid, David Stosio and Jeremy Swartzwelder, all of Fostoria; and Maximilian Bierhup, Luckey.
Berry College
Elizabeth Griffith, of Luckey, was named to the spring dean’s list at Berry College.
The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
The college is located in Rome, Georgia.
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Kaitlyn Bridge, from Perrysburg, was among the 1,802 students named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
Students eligible for the list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.
The school is located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Canisius College
Marc Schulte of Perrysburg was among the more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring dean’s list and merit list at Canisius College.
The college is located in Buffalo, New York.
Trine University
Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the dean’s list for the spring term. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students made the list: Tanner Johnston of Perrysburg, Jacob Myers of Rossford, and Ethan Pendry of Perrysburg.
The following students were named to the president’s list for completing a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000: David Deniston of Bowling Green, Jonathan Duvall of Wayne, Jillian Hannah of Cygnet, Aaron Rode of Custar, and Justin Rode of Custar,
The school is located in Angola, Indiana.
Siena College
Alyssa Guzman was named to the Siena College president’s list for the spring semester. She is from Fostoria.
The president’s list requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.
The college is in Loudonville, New York.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
John Spengler, Perrysburg, earned the honor.
To be eligible for the list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Baldwin Wallace University
Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University after achieving a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester.
Local students include Faith Hardy of Bowling Green, Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green, Kristin King of Perrysburg, Ryan Smith of Perrysburg, and Katherine Swartzbeck of Perrysburg.
The school is located in Berea.
Lawrence Technological University
Madison Greenlee from Perrysburg has been named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Lawrence Technological University.
To be named to the honor roll, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
The school is located in Southfield, Michigan.
Columbus State Community College
Alexis Riffer, Perrysburg, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Ohio University
More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students on the list include Avie Kalmar, Daniel Cagle, Jacob Boyk, Chloe Sutton, all of Bowling Green; Jared Briscoe and Sarah Briscoe, of Bradner; Garrett Wright of Cygnet; Marla Garcia of Jerry City; Connor Stewart of Luckey; Matthew Wagner and Elise Semko of Wayne; Jacob Lederer, Timothy Wohl, Bridgette Ledbetter, Emilee Kerr, Grace Petrie, Samantha Romstadt, Grace Borden, Katherine Gerber, Jillian Craig, Cassandra Daler, Josefina Martinez, Danielle Hudson, Gabriella Benington, Samantha Wilson, Emily Rogers and Richard Dine, all of Perrysburg; Joshua Mathias of Bloomdale; Melissa Weber, Jarren Hampton and Alea Ziegman, all of Fostoria; and Chase Naugle of North Baltimore.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Heidelberg University
Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Included on the list are Allyson Hart-Nichols, Kamryn Memmer, and Julianne Spencer, all of Bowling Green; Sophia Jackson and Samantha Stanley, both of Millbury; Hannah Hodulik, Amanda Overy, and Griffin Pendry, all of Perrysburg; Alyssa Edmond, Rossford; and Paige Allen-Marsh, Wayne.
Ohio Northern University
The following students from Wood County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio Northern University.
To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
Making the list were Lydia Archambo, Grand Rapids; Austin Eick, Rossford; Krista Horvath, Perrysburg; Jenna Lewis, Grand Rapids; Natalie Printy, Perrysburg; Jaekob Sader, Bowling Green; John Schaller, Bowling Green; Mary Shilling, Bowling Green; and Hailey Wendt, Dunbridge.
Lincoln Memorial University
Amber Underwood, of Grand Rapids, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be placed on the list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
The university is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Marquette University
Alex Kang of Perrysburg has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University
To make the list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring semester and have no disqualifying graces. The GPA threshold varies by college.
The school is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Northwest State Community College
Northwest State Community College has announced its spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have taken at least 12 credit hours as a full-time student, or 6-11.99 as a part-time student, and have averaged above a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Part-timers on the list include Amanda Crompton (4.0), Grand Rapids; Jenna Von Deylen (4.0), Perrysburg; and Joshawa Myers (4.0), Portage.
Full-time students who earned the honor include Makenzie Wilson, Haskins.
Emerson College
Carlene McGoldrick, a native of Perrysburg, has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring semester.
The requirement to make the list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
The college is located in Boston.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean’s list honoring 2,210 students has been released.
Kade Phipps, Perrysburg, earned the honor.
To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.