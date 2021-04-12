Berry College
Ellie Griffith of Luckey, was named to the fall dean’s list at Berry College. The list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
The college is located in Rome, Georgia.
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio Dominican University has named 345 students to its fall semester dean’s list. In order to make the list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Allyse Rutter of Fostoria made the list.
Capital University
Capital University has announced its president’s list and dean’s list honorees for the fall semester.
Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list, and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Katie Morelli of Perrysburg and Allison Roach of Northwood made the list.
In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.
Tucker Craft of Bowling Green made the list.
The university is located in Bexley.
University of Mississippi
Olivia Kathryn Columber, of Bowling Green, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2020 honor roll list.
Columber was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
The school is located in Oxford, Mississippi.
Plymouth State University
Theodore Austin of Perrysburg, was named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
The school is located in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Ithaca College
Ithaca College student Britain Hodgkins from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list for fall semester.
The college is located in Ithaca, New York.
Westminster College
Abrianna Swartz of Fostoria, was named to Westminster College dean’s list for the fall semester.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
The college is located in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Youngstown State University
The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020: Jordyn Cortez of Bowling Green and Emma Carter and Sierra Chavez, both of Perrysburg.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Bryce Yustick of Perrysburg, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester.
WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
The institute is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.