Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the 2020 summer semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Bowling Green: Kaylee Aleshire, President’s List; Kyra Beeker, Honors List; Taylor Chester, Dean’s List; Madison Espen, Dean’s List; Anna Miller, Honors List; Kylie Nienow, Dean’s List; Kirsten Salminen, Dean’s List; Destiny Stovall, Dean’s List
Custar: Abigail Keller, Honors List
Cygnet: Rachael Grilliot, Dean’s List
Haskins: Jenna Norman, Honors List
Millbury: Alyssa Cline, Honors List; Kelli Martin, Honors List
North Baltimore: Tori Perez, Dean’s List
Northwood: Jennifer Couture, Honors List; Michelle Hallock, Honors List; Cearrah Norwalk, Dean’s List; Stefania Saenz, Dean’s List; Kristin Sawmiller, Honors List; Katie Welsh, Honors List
Perrysburg: Joseph Bires, President’s List; Tate Bonfiglio, Honors List; Cassidy Ferguson, Honors List; Michael Green, Honors List; Sawyer Keith, Dean’s List; Presley Mattoni, Dean’s List; Ashley Minefee, Dean’s List; Margaret Riggs, Honors List; Lyndsey Stroup, Honors List; Nicholas Wismer, Dean’s List; Becky Wolf, Honors List; Sarah Zdawczyk, Honors List
Rossford: Lucas Kervin, Honors List; Janie Starcher, Honors List
Walbridge: Christina Brock, Honors List; Karen Roland, Honors List; Derrick Sowers, Dean’s List
Wayne: Chelsi Bonito, Dean’s List
Weston: Gage Pauff, Dean’s List
Kent State University
Aleah Gallegos, Bowling Green, was among 344 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2020 summer semester..
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
Belmont University
Anabel Rossi of Perrysburg achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Capital University
Tucker Craft of Bowling Green made Capital University’s dean’s list honorees for fall semester.
In order to be named to the list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.
Saint Mary’s College
Abigail Knopps, Perrysburg, was named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the fall semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
University of Mount Union
The following local students were among the 638 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Mount Union: Ryland Black of Bowling Green, Brynne Limes of Weston, Alissa Loving of Northwood and Austin Overy of Perrysburg.
To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.